The Boston Bruins will start the 2019-20 season with David Krejci watching from the press box.

Krejci has been dealing with a lower body injury since getting dinged up in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers and has not returned to action since. Krejci was optimistic about playing Thursday night when the Bruins dropped the puck against the Dallas Stars, but was going to be a gametime decision.

When the Bruins hit the ice for warmups, Krejci was not present.

Krejci’s absence means Par Lindholm will jump up to second line pivot between Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman. Sean Kuraly will move from wing to center on the fourth line between Chris Wagner and David Backes. Brett Ritchie jumps into the lineup, making his Bruins debut against his former team on Charlie Coyle’s right wing on the third line.

#NHLBruins warmup lines: Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Lindholm – Kuhlman

Heinen – Coyle – Ritchie

Wagner – Kuraly – Backes Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Grzelcyk – Clifton — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 4, 2019

