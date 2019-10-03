Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is physically incapable of acting like a mature human being.

The maligned free agent wide receiver is in a number of legal battles at the moment, and is being accused of “reprehensible behavior” in a September deposition for a property damage lawsuit, forcing an opposing attorney to file a 35-page motion requesting court sanctions against Brown, according to Yahoo Sports.

Brown is being sued for allegedly causing $100,000 of damage in a luxury high-rise condo the wide receiver occupied in early 2018.

Among the incidents highlighted in the motion — which opposing lawyer George Minksi claims “warrants the imposition of monetary sanctions” and more — Brown is alleged to have:

— Arrived nearly 30 minutes late to the deposition.

— Acted “belligerent and pugnacious, refusing to answer the most routine of questions, despite there being no objection to the questioning coming from his counsel.”

— “(C)hanted, over and over, as if a mantra, a narrative of his own warped concept of the proceeding.”

— “Acting as if he was above the rule of law, (Brown) proceeded to make a mockery of the deposition process. (Brown’s) antics were so unreasonable that barely 20 minutes into the deposition, his counsel asked for a break [so] he could speak with (Brown) about his demeanor.”

— “When the deposition resumed, (Brown) began texting on his cell phone. Regardless of multiple requests from his own counsel, and from the undersigned, (Brown) continued texting.”

— “After approximately 20-30 minutes, (Brown) required another break. When the deposition resumed (Brown) increased his level of obstructive behavior. At one point, [Brown] refused to answer any questions, instead saying ‘next question’ no less than 10 times.”

— “Soon thereafter, (Brown) started announcing a countdown, starting at ‘five minutes,’ and counting down the minutes thereafter. Before noon [Brown] left the conference room.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images