Well, this certainly is not good news for the Washington Mystics.

Head coach Mike Thibault says Elena Delle Donne will have an MRI done on her back Wednesday after leaving Game 2 of the WNBA Finals with spasms, per ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel. The 2019 WNBA MVP exited Tuesday’s game in the first quarter with little explanation, and did not return to the bench.

The @WashMystics' Mike Thibault credits @ConnecticutSun's effort in this game, and said his team needs more of that whether Elena Delle Donne is on the court or not. EDD will have an MRI tomorrow, he said. — Mechelle Voepel (@MechelleV) October 2, 2019

The Connecticut Sun utilized Delle Donne’s absence to go on a 23-10 run in the first quarter following her departure. The Sun ultimately defeated the Mystics 99-87 in Game 2 of the best-of-five series.

Delle Donne coped with a bone bruise through most of the WNBA postseason in 2018, as well.

