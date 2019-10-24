When Mohamed Sanu made his New England Patriots practice debut Wednesday, it still was unclear how the team had been able to fit the wide receiver’s contract under its salary cap.
Thanks to ESPN’s Field Yates, we now know.
New England reworked guard Shaq Mason’s contract to create an additional $1.4 million in cap space, according to a report Thursday morning from Yates.
Mason, who currently is dealing with an ankle injury signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension with $23.5 million guaranteed last summer.
The Patriots acquired Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons in a trade that was made official Wednesday morning, sending a 2020 second-round draft pick to Atlanta in return. The 30-year-old has 33 catches for 313 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season. His contract runs through next season with a 2020 cap hit of $6.5 million.
New England initially released tight end Eric Tomlinson on Wednesday to make room for Sanu on its 53-man roster before reversing course and retaining Tomlinson after placing wide receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve.
