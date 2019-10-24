Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re baffled by Tom Brady’s NFL longevity, you’re not alone.

Odell Beckham Jr. is right there with you.

The 42-year-old quarterback is in the midst of his 20th season in the league and has yet to show any true signs of decline. Brady hasn’t put up eye-popping numbers through the first seven weeks of the campaign, but he’s still playing at an above-average level for a team with very serious Super Bowl aspirations.

Beckham remains in awe of Brady, who the star wideout recently admitted he’s dreamt of playing alongside. And as the Patriots QB continues to march on, OBJ seems to become more convinced the future Hall of Famer isn’t of the same species as those around him.

“Like I said, Tom Brady is the GOAT. I know that we’ve done some goat cloning. I think that there’s something going on. He’s not human to be playing the way he’s still playing,” Beckham told reporters Wednesday, as captured by ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “Mentally prepared every single game, decisive decisions, knows how to manage the game. Plays offense and defense with the way that he plays. He’s just very smart. He’s the best to ever do it. I don’t think anybody could really argue it. He’s just the greatest. I definitely want some of the water he’s drinking.”

Brady and Beckham will be pitted against each other Sunday afternoon when the Patriots welcome the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium. Despite the Week 8 showdown being a critical matchup for both sides, it won’t stop Beckham from giving Brady a rather fitting gift.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images