The New England Patriots turned a short week into a Thursday night win against the New York Giants, but now they’ll get a long layoff ahead of their matchup with the New York Jets on Oct. 21.

Kyle Van Noy noted that playing three games in 11 days was exhausting, added that this break arrived at the perfect time.

“Much needed. I think we deserve it,” Van Noy told reporters. “We’re off to a good start. We know we got a long ways to go but we’re excited to get a little break.”

To hear everything Van Noy said, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.