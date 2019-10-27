Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots remain undefeated as they bettered their record to 8-0 after a 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Needless to say, they’re looking pretty good at the midway point of the season.

It wasn’t the prettiest performance by the Patriots, but their defense did go three straight plays with turnovers in the first quarter with two fumble recoveries and an interception.

The Patriots’ offense was fine in wet conditions, gaining 313 yards. That’s good enough to win with this defense.

Here’s who helped the Patriots most in their Week 8 win:

WR JULIAN EDELMAN

Edelman had another huge game, catching eight passes for 78 yards with two touchdowns. He’s on pace for the best season of his career through eight games.

He was seemingly the Patriots’ only consistently efficient skill player.

CB JONATHAN JONES

The Patriots slot cornerback helped cover Jarvis Landry and allowed just three catches on six targets for 31 yards. He also forced a fumble, running down Browns running back Nick Chubb on a 44-yard carry. Safety Devin McCourty recovered.

Jones drew an offensive pass interference penalty midway through the fourth quarter.

CB STEPHON GILMORE

Gilmore neutralized wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., limiting the talented wide receiver to five catches on six targets for 52 yards. He also had a pass breakup on a target to Landry.

That’s about as good as you can hope for while covering Beckham.

BROWNS’ LACK OF DISCIPLINE

Let’s be honest. The Browns didn’t help themselves much. They were penalized 13 times for 85 yards while the Patriots were penalized three times for just 15 yards.

LB JAMIE COLLINS

Collins registered 1.5 more sacks, giving him six on the season. He led the team with 11 tackles but allowed five catches on five targets for 42 yards.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler had 2 sacks. He split one with rookie linebacker Chase Winovich and another with Collins. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower returned a fumble for a touchdown but also let up a touchdown to tight end Demetrius Harris in coverage. Linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Shilique Calhoun split a sack late in the game.

DT LAWRENCE GUY

The big 315-pound defensive tackle picked off Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on a shovel pass in the first quarter. It was a highly athletic play for a big man. He also registered four tackles.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images