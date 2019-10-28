Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After going down 1-0 in the first period of Sunday’s contest against the New York Rangers, the Boston Bruins quickly took the lead in the second.

It all started with a wonky goal by Patrice Bergeron, lifting a backhander past Henrik Lundqvist while the netminder was tied up with David Pastrnak, who’d been tripped just seconds earlier. (Lundqvist did not like the call whatsoever, either.)

Then it was Marchand’s turn, netting the Bruins’ second goal in just 57 seconds to put the Black and Gold up 2-1 just one minute and eight seconds into the period.

Wild.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images