The Boston Bruins know how to spread some holiday cheer.

Members of the Black and Gold headed to Walmart in Saugus, Mass., to do their annual holiday shopping trip to fill up carts with toys that will be delivered to children in Boston hospitals.

Cameras were on hand to capture the fun, including Jake DeBrusk’s cart overflowing, David Krejci’s daughter lending a helping and even NESN’s own Sophia Jurksztowicz getting in on the fun.

Check out some of the best sights and sounds below:

The Bruins return to action Thursday night when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images