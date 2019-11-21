Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins know how to spread some holiday cheer.

Members of the Black and Gold headed to Walmart in Saugus, Mass., to do their annual holiday shopping trip to fill up carts with toys that will be delivered to children in Boston hospitals.

Cameras were on hand to capture the fun, including Jake DeBrusk’s cart overflowing, David Krejci’s daughter lending a helping and even NESN’s own Sophia Jurksztowicz getting in on the fun.

Check out some of the best sights and sounds below:

"This is probably the thing we look forward to the most…it's such a fun time of year." The #NHLBruins got into the holiday spirit on Wednesday with the team's annual toy shopping event 🎅: pic.twitter.com/9xR74S2tHP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 20, 2019

“I got it from my mom, she sent it in for Christmas” 🥰 pic.twitter.com/mqg27ClLz1 — NESN (@NESN) November 20, 2019

The Bruins return to action Thursday night when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images