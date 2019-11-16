Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remember when Lane Johnson said the Patriots were no fun after the Eagles’ win over New England in Super Bowl LIII?

Most fans probably do. But in case you didn’t, here’s what the Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle said in February 2018.

“They’re successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like (expletive) robots,” Johnson said. “Hey, stop being a (expletive) head. We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let’s have fun while we’re doing it. “Not to be reckless, but I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is.”

Of course, the Patriots went on to win the following Super Bowl and look poised to reach the NFL’s biggest stage for the third straight year. Philadelphia, on the other hand, hasn’t found quite the success New England has since that Super Bowl.

And with the Eagles and Patriots set to take on one another Sunday afternoon, it’s only natural questions about his infamous comment begin to resurface.

So, does he regret what he said?

“I have no regrets. No regrets. I don’t care about fans talking to me,” Johnson said Friday, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. “None of those guys are coming off the edge or bull rushing me so none of that really concerns me.”

Time will tell who gets the last laugh Sunday beginning at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images