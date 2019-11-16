Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics first-round pick Romeo Langford has had an injury-plagued start to his NBA career. Unfortunately for the 20-year-old, that trend continued Friday night.

Langford started in the Maine Red Claws home opener against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, but suffered an ankle injury just seven minutes into his second G League appearance.

Indiana Pacers two-way forward and Mad Ants starter Brian Bowen got the ball at the free throw line while being guarded by Langford. Bowen drove to his left and ultimately was fouled by Langford, who landed awkwardly and twisted his ankle upon landing.

(You can watch the highlight here, courtesy of NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.)

Langford was later ruled out for the remainder of the game, per the Red Claws.

Boston’s top selection in the 2019 NBA Draft was very impressive in his G League debut last Friday, scoring 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go along with six blocks, five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes.

He was recalled to Boston on Nov. 10, less than 24 hours after Gordon Hayward suffered a fractured metacarpal in his left hand. Many speculated that Langford would help fill the void left by Hayward’s injury, but the rookie saw no action in the Celtics’ two wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images