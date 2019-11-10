Gordon Hayward is no stranger to receiving digital “thoughts and prayers” from fellow NBA players.
The Boston Celtics star suffered a fractured left hand Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs, an injury that likely will keep him out for at least a month. It’s a tough break for the Celtics but especially for Hayward, who finally looked like the player he was before injuring his ankle in 2017.
Multiple NBA players — including Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray — showed love for Hayward after news of his injury broke.
Here are a few reactions:
The Celtics beat the Spurs to move to 7-1 on the season. How they adapt to life without Hayward remains to be seen.
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images