Gordon Hayward is no stranger to receiving digital “thoughts and prayers” from fellow NBA players.

The Boston Celtics star suffered a fractured left hand Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs, an injury that likely will keep him out for at least a month. It’s a tough break for the Celtics but especially for Hayward, who finally looked like the player he was before injuring his ankle in 2017.

Multiple NBA players — including Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray — showed love for Hayward after news of his injury broke.

Here are a few reactions:

Man…@gordonhayward was really balling too!! Keep that momentum when you return. https://t.co/oHNRxeGye3 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) November 9, 2019

Damn, just getting his groove back too. @gordonhayward life will keep testin u, wishin u a speedy recovery🙏🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) November 9, 2019

Jayson Tatum’s IG post about Hayward: pic.twitter.com/nSH5lXXz6T — Stanka Walker (@HisStankness) November 10, 2019

The Celtics beat the Spurs to move to 7-1 on the season. How they adapt to life without Hayward remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images