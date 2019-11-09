Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Woe be unto anyone who has no choice but to watch the New York Giants face the New York Jets.

The pair of New York teams will meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium in an NFL Week 10 game. The 2-7 Giants will hope to end their five-game losing streak when they “visit” the 1-7 Jets at the venue they both call home.

This game will be the 14th meeting between the teams, and the Giants lead the Jets 8-5 in their all-time series. However, this will be their worst-ever meeting, as they enter the contest with a 3-14 combined record.

Here’s how to watch Giants-Jets.

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images