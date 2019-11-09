Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Calvin Kattar made a furious comeback in the third round of his main event fight at UFC Fight Night Moscow, but it just wasn’t enough.

The Methuen, Mass. native lost to Zabit Magomedsharipov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) and lost his second career UFC fight.

Magomedsharipov got off to a strong start, out-striking Kattar 66-36, according to FightMetric.

Kattar came alive in the final frame, catching Magomedsharipov with a series of punches that appeared to faze the Russian.

But in the end, it wasn’t enough as Magomedsharipov improved to 6-0 in the UFC.

The two fighters were originally supposed to fight in Boston in October, but an injury to Magomedsharipov pushed back the fight to this weekend in Russia.

