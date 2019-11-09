Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the Celtics prepared to play in San Antonio on Saturday evening, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sent some love to four Boston players.

Popovich coached the U.S. men’s national basketball team during the FIBA World Cup this summer, which included Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Popovich gave high praise to the four players, prior to his matchup against them at AT&T Center.

“I don’t know when I’ve enjoyed being with a group more,” Popovich said as transcribed by the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy. “The four Celtics obviously and everybody else, it was like a daily clinic for about 48, 49 days.”

While the team lost in crushing fashion to France in the quarterfinals, Popovich’s words of approval are always something for players to appreciate. Clearly playing on Team USA for that month-and-a-half got this Celtics core much-needed playing time in order to kickstart their season in the right direction.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images