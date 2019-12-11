Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price has become one of the hottest names at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has been mentioned in trade talks throughout the week, according to multiple reports. Price reportedly could be moved as part of the Red Sox’s efforts to trim payroll.

Here’s the latest from Jeff Passan, Jon Morosi and Ken Rosenthal.

The Boston Red Sox continue to pursue ways to shed salary, and multiple teams have targeted starter David Price, sources tell ESPN. He is owed $96 million over the next three years. Red Sox could either attach player with value or potentially pay down some of Price's remaining $. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2019

The #STLCards have long-standing interest in David Price and are one potential suitor if #RedSox trade him. The Cardinals were runners up when Price signed with Boston four years ago. @JeffPassan reported today multiple teams are targeting Price in trade talks. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 11, 2019

No progress for #RedSox in trade discussions involving David Price, sources tell The Athletic. #Padres, who badly want to moves Wil Myers, are among clubs Boston has spoken with. Pads extremely active, involved in a large, almost dizzying, number of pursuits. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2019

Whether Price gets moved remains to be seen. What has become clear, however, is that there’s much more juice to this year’s winter meetings than in recent years.

Most notably, star ace pitcher Gerrit Cole signed a record-breaking deal with the New York Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images