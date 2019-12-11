David Price has become one of the hottest names at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has been mentioned in trade talks throughout the week, according to multiple reports. Price reportedly could be moved as part of the Red Sox’s efforts to trim payroll.

Here’s the latest from Jeff Passan, Jon Morosi and Ken Rosenthal.

Whether Price gets moved remains to be seen. What has become clear, however, is that there’s much more juice to this year’s winter meetings than in recent years.

Most notably, star ace pitcher Gerrit Cole signed a record-breaking deal with the New York Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images