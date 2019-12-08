Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jakub Lauko’s first season with the Providence Bruins had gotten off to a nice start, but the 19-year-old’s campaign took a scary turn Saturday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The Boston Bruins prospect hit Utica Comets forward Justin Bailey by the opposing bench before falling to the ice. P-Bruins trainers immediately attended to the winger before putting him on a stretcher. He was able to give a thumbs-up as he left the ice, according to the team.

Scary moment here at The Dunk as Jakub Lauko is stretchered off after a collision near the bench. The rookie was able to give a thumbs-up as he was taken off the ice. — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) December 8, 2019

(You can watch it here.)

Lauko had just two games remaining before he was expected to leave Providence and represent the Czech Republic at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Through 17 games, Lauko had registered eight points (four goals, four assists) and 20 penalty minutes. He’s coming off a tremendous season with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, where he posted 21 goals and 20 assists in 44 games.

