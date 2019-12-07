Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As of right now, all indications are that Chris Sale’s is just fine.

The Boston Red Sox ace missed the final two months of last season with inflammation in his left elbow, an injury that landed him in the office of Dr. James Andrews. Despite the organization regularly expressing optimism on Sale’s situation, Red Sox fans rightfully have been concerned about the health of the team’s star left-hander.

But Sale’s rehab apparently is going well, and the 30-year-old plans to hit the ground running in Fort Myers.

“No doubt,” Sale told the Naples Daily News on Friday when asked whether he’ll be ready for spring training.

“We’re progressing really well,” said Sale, who was speaking at Florida Gulf Coast University after donating $1 million to the school’s athletics program. “About to start ramping up (throwing) now so everything has been great. I’m in a good spot.”

Sale was cleared by Dr. Andrews to resume throwing the week before Thanksgiving. It was an important step in the rehab process of a player who just might be the most important on the Red Sox roster.

Having also dealt with a shoulder injury during his Red Sox career, Sale has total confidence in the abilities of the organization’s training staff.

“I’m good,” Sale told the Daily News. “Everything is going really well. We’ve had a really good rehab process. The Red Sox training staff and strength coaches, they’ve taken really good care of me. I’m really appreciative of them.

“We’ve got a lot of work done, and we’ve got a long way to go, but I’ve got good people in my corner.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images