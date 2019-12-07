Well, it’s time to find out who the best team in the SEC is.
Georgia and LSU will square off Saturday afternoon in the 2019 SEC Championship Game. The No. 2-ranked Tigers enter the game undefeated, while the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs’ only loss of the season came in overtime to South Carolina on Oct. 12.
Obviously, this game carries huge implications for the College Football Playoff.
Here’s how and when to watch the SEC Championship Game online and on TV:
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
