The Patriots won’t need to search for bulletin-board material if they wind up facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

New England fell 23-16 on Sunday in a game marred by terrible officiating. After the game, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark threw some verbal haymakers at the Patriots’ struggling offensive line.

“We’ll be seeing them in the playoffs,” Clark said, via The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. “Hopefully we do. I want them again. They don’t have a tackle that can block us. Speed, power, whatever we were throwing at them, they couldn’t handle.”

Say what you want, but Clark isn’t wrong. Kansas City’s pass-rush — which isn’t even any good — was able to manhandle New England’s offensive line throughout the Week 14 contest.

That said, calling out a group coached by Dante Scarnecchia might not be the best idea.

