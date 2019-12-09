Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Talk about a quick healer.

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward intends to play Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden, according to head coach Brad Stevens. Hayward has been out since fracturing his hand Nov. 9 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The 29-year-old originally was expected to be sidelined until around Christmas.

#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward went through this morning’s shootaround with the intention of playing tonight, according to Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 9, 2019

Hayward’s status ultimately won’t be determined until shortly before tip-off. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether Stevens intends to re-insert Hayward into a starting lineup that has excelled both with and without him.

In other injury news, Marcus Smart is questionable for Monday’s game with an eye infection, while Robert Williams III is out with left hip soreness.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images