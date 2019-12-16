Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Mixon had a strong game for the Bengals, despite Cincinnati’s 34-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

But it wasn’t his 25 carries for 136 yards that had the running back excited after the game, it’s what happened after the final whistle blew. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, as he usually does, headed to the middle of the field to shake hands with his opponents. And when he did that at Paul Brown Stadium, he left Mixon feeling a little starstruck.

“Bruh.. I still can’t believe I shook @TomBrady hand today and had a lil conversation with him😂 I ain’t gone lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask🤦🏽‍♂️😂,” the running back tweeted.

It’s OK, Joe, we’d probably be too scared to ask Brady for his jersey, too.

