Marcus Smart hasn’t been dealing with your ordinary eye infection.

Smart, who hasn’t played since Dec. 6, was able to join the Celtics for their trip to Toronto but will be inactive for Boston’s Christmas Day matchup with the reigning champion Raptors. The veteran guard prior to Wednesday’s tip-off shed some light on the illness, which even Smart’s own doctors were taken aback by.

Marcus Smart said Doctors said it the worst was case it viral conjunctivitis they had ever seen. It was an adnode virus caused from shady being sick. They were concerned he could suffer blindness if it got worse, but he is improving now. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 25, 2019

Luckily for Smart, the C’s and their fans, it sounds like the 25-year-old is trending in the right direction.

Smart says he is 80% back to playing. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 25, 2019

With a handful of Celtics, including Gordon Hayward, dealing with lingering ailments, it’s safe to assume Boston is more than eager for Smart’s return to game action.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images