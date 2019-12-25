Marcus Smart hasn’t been dealing with your ordinary eye infection.

Smart, who hasn’t played since Dec. 6, was able to join the Celtics for their trip to Toronto but will be inactive for Boston’s Christmas Day matchup with the reigning champion Raptors. The veteran guard prior to Wednesday’s tip-off shed some light on the illness, which even Smart’s own doctors were taken aback by.

Luckily for Smart, the C’s and their fans, it sounds like the 25-year-old is trending in the right direction.

With a handful of Celtics, including Gordon Hayward, dealing with lingering ailments, it’s safe to assume Boston is more than eager for Smart’s return to game action.

