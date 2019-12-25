Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two beasts in the East will collide Christmas Day in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks in the second game of Wednesday’s must-watch NBA slate. The Bucks currently own the league’s best overall record at 27-4, while the 76ers sit at 22-10.

This will mark the first meeting of the season between arguably the two most talented teams in the Eastern Conference. With the world watching, it feels safe to assume Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo will put on a show.

Heres’s how to watch Bucks vs. 76ers online:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images