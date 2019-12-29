Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First quarter, 15:00, 0-0: The Patriots won the toss and deferred. Jake Bailey will kick off to get things started on a gorgeous Sunday in Foxboro.

11:30 a.m.: Here are today’s Patriots inactives:

CB Jason McCourty

DL Byron Cowart

S Terrence Brooks

QB Cody Kessler

RB Damien Harris

TE Ryan Izzo

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

— Sony Michel and Jonathan Jones officially are active. Jones returns to the lineup after missing last week with a groin injury.

— Brooks (groin) is inactive for the first time this season. He’s played well as Patrick Chung’s understudy.

— McCourty tweaked a bothersome groin injury last week. He’s played just eight snaps over the last six games.

— Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), Jamie Collins (shoulder), Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), Marcus Cannon (ankle) and Shilique Calhoun (illness) all are active after being listed as questionable. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Patriots opt to dial back banged-up players’ workloads if they open up a comfortable lead.

Here are Miami’s inactives:

10:30 a.m. ET: Greetings from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The 12-3 Patriots, who secured a playoff berth last week, can clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with either a win today or a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (or a tie by either team).

The 4-11 Dolphins are playing for pride as they close out Brian Flores’ first season as head coach.

Nine Patriots players are listed as questionable for this game:

RB Sony Michel, Illness

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

DB Terrence Brooks, Groin

LB Shilique Calhoun, Illness

OT Marcus Cannon, Ankle

LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones, Groin

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

Michel is expected to play, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He and Jones, who did not play last week against the Buffalo Bills, currently are going through an on-field workout with strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera, which typically indicates a player is a game-time decision.

Inactives will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Follow along for live updates.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images