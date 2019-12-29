Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday suffered one of the worst regular-season losses in franchise history.

New England lost 27-24 to the Miami Dolphins despite leading by four late in the fourth quarter. Behind quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins executed 75-yard drive punctuated by a tight end Mike Gesicki’s game-winning touchdown reception.

The Patriots dropped to the AFC’s No. 3 seed with the loss and will face either the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans or Oakland Raiders on Wild Card Weekend.

Tom Brady completed 15 of 28 passes for 221 yards and two TD passes. The 42-year-old Patriots quarterback also threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Sony Michel ran the ball 18 times for 74 yards and a touchdown. Philip Dorsett led Patriots receivers with 50 receiving yards, all of which came on a single reception.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images