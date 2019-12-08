Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots have some life.

New England allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to score 23 unanswered points after the Patriots’ opening-drive touchdown in the first quarter. And the home team finally began to chip away at its deficit in the third.

After Nate Ebner blocked a punt to give New England prime field position, Tom Brady passed the ball off to Brandon Bolden who ran it 10 yards to the house to make 23-13 Chiefs with 4:23 left in the quarter.

Check it out:

.@Patriots capitalize on the blocked punt with a Brandon Bolden TD! #GoPats @BB_HulkSmash 📺: #KCvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/D5AfU98qAh pic.twitter.com/CSwDDFakde — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019

And just like that, the Pats are back in it.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images