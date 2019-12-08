FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots have some life.
New England allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to score 23 unanswered points after the Patriots’ opening-drive touchdown in the first quarter. And the home team finally began to chip away at its deficit in the third.
After Nate Ebner blocked a punt to give New England prime field position, Tom Brady passed the ball off to Brandon Bolden who ran it 10 yards to the house to make 23-13 Chiefs with 4:23 left in the quarter.
Check it out:
.@Patriots capitalize on the blocked punt with a Brandon Bolden TD! #GoPats @BB_HulkSmash
— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019
And just like that, the Pats are back in it.
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images