FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots have some life.

New England allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to score 23 unanswered points after the Patriots’ opening-drive touchdown in the first quarter. And the home team finally began to chip away at its deficit in the third.

After Nate Ebner blocked a punt to give New England prime field position, Tom Brady passed the ball off to Brandon Bolden who ran it 10 yards to the house to make 23-13 Chiefs with 4:23 left in the quarter.

Check it out:

And just like that, the Pats are back in it.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images