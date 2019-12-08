Skip Bayless seems to believe the Patriots had us all fooled early in the season.

The reigning Super Bowl champions were looking like world-beaters to start the campaign, but it’s been quite the opposite thus far in the second half. New England’s offense, quite frankly, was nonexistent the past four weeks, and even the vaunted defense has begun to show some cracks.

The Patriots’ woes continued early Sunday evening as the Kansas City Chiefs jumped out to a 20-7 halftime lead at Gillette Stadium. Bayless, who typically defends New England, wasn’t at all impressed with what he saw from Bill Belichick’s squad through two quarters and took to Twitter to offer the “truth” about the Patriots.

Shannon Sharpe has said all year the Patriots' defense is overrated. He's right. Brady doesn't even have a defense that can have his back. The truth is, the Patriots aren't a very good football team outside their quarterback. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 8, 2019

Yeah, that feels a bit dramatic.

The fact of the matter is, the concern in New England would be at an even greater level if it weren’t for the defense, which now is tasked with playing at an even higher level as the offense continues to be unimpressive. As for Brady, it’s been a pretty mediocre campaign to date, and the lack of weapons line of reasoning only can go so far.

One thing is for sure, though. New England has quite a bit of work to do if it wants to stage a deep playoff run.

