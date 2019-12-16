Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara has been in the NHL for a long time. And when 2020 rolls around, he’ll be playing in his fourth different decade.

The Boston Bruins defenseman debuted in the league with the New York Islanders in the 1997-98 season. Chara began the 2000s in New York before being traded to the Ottawa Senators during the 2001 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-9 blueliner then inked a five-year deal with the B’s prior to the 2006-07 season and has been a member of the Black and Gold ever since.

When the clock strikes midnight Jan. 1, Chara will be one of three other players who will enter their fourth different decade on the ice, according to NBC Sports.

The two others include San Jose Sharks forwards Patrick Marleau, who began his career in 1997, and Joe Thornton, who entered the NHL the same year as Marleau.

Chara has played in 1,519 games –989 of those with the B’s– and has 205 goals.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images