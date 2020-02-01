Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ tilt with the Winnipeg Jets was a chippy one.

After Charlie McAvoy and Neal Pionk got into a tussle following McAvoy’s big hit on Mark Scheifele in the first period, there was another scrap in the middle stanza.

As Brad Marchand carried a puck through the neutral zone, Nikolaj Ehlers caught up to him and put a heavy hit on him. That prompted the two wingers to fight, though the bout didn’t last too long.

However, at the conclusion of the fight, Marchand made a point to flex at Ehlers while skating to the penalty box.

You can watch the whole sequence here.

Both Marchand and Ehlers received fighting majors.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images