Things certainly have looked better for David Backes.

The Boston Bruins put the forward on waivers Jan. 17 with the purpose of sending him to AHL Providence. However, general manager Don Sweeney announced Thursday that was no longer the plan, and further explained the rationale behind the decision Friday.

“We’ve decided as an organization that he’s not going to report and play in Providence,” Sweeney said. “David’s preference is obviously to be playing in the National Hockey League, so he still believes he can play, he’s fit to play, but at this time we’re not gonna have him play …

“Obviously he would like a different opportunity if it’s not going to be here,” Sweeney later noted. “His primary focus would be to reestablish himself here. It’s always been that, that’s why he signed here. But at this stage, we had roster issues and we felt we had other players that would go in and play a role and that’s the decision we made. So from requesting a trade, he’s never made a formal request for a trade.”

Sweeney added that it was a “mutually-based” decision, noting Backes would’ve reported and played if necessary. However, Sweeney believes Backes’ preference at this point is to see if he could get back on an NHL roster, either for the Bruins or elsewhere.

You can listen to Sweeney’s full comments below.

#NHLBruins GM Don Sweeney addresses reporters in Winnipeg to provide the latest on David Backes: pic.twitter.com/hDErHbaX5D — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 31, 2020

Regardless of whether or not Backes finds a way back onto the Boston roster, Sweeney emphasized the forward has been a great teammate and has made an impact on their hockey club.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images