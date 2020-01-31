Kansas City should prepare for the party of the century.
That’s the conclusion of EA Sports’ “Madden 20” NFL video game, which predicted Thursday the Kansas City Chiefs will beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The ‘Madden’ machine forecasts a thriller, with Kansas City edging San Francisco 35-31 and Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes claiming Super Bowl MVP honors.
The “Madden” simulation is an annual rite of passage in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, with several media outlets using the simulation to predict the winner of the big game for generations.
Of course, winning in “Madden” means nothing compared to the real thing. The 49ers and Chiefs will face off Sunday in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.
