Tom Brady celebrated plenty after the 2018 AFC Championship Game, but not before he delivered a lasting message to the quarterback he beat to earn a spot in Super Bowl LIII.

Many fans are away that Tom Brady took time to speak with Patrick Mahomes after beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Rather than meet with Mahomes at midfield after the game, Brady waited until the two could share a private moment outside the locker rooms.

But what did Brady tell Mahomes?

After beating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes revealed Brady’s message.

“The biggest thing Tom said to me was just to stay with the process and keep being who I am,” Mahomes recalled after leading his team to an AFC title. “That’s something that’s important. As a guy who’s had so much success every year he’s been in the NFL – he goes out there every single day and treats it like it’s the most important day. That’s something that I’ll try to do for my entire career.”

(You can watch Mahomes’ postgame press conference in the video above.)

Mahomes and the Chiefs now must prepare for what surely will be a tough game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Brady, meanwhile, is busy preparing for free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images