The New England Patriots made their first official transactions of the 2020 offseason Monday, signing seven members of their 2019 practice squad to reserve/future contracts.

Wide receivers Quincy Adeboyejo and Devin Ross, linebacker Terez Hall, guard Najee Toran, safeties Obi Melifonwu and Adarius Pickett and defensive lineman Nick Thurman all signed new deals to remain with the team.

Defensive ends Eric Lee and Tashawn Bower were the only members of the final practice squad who were not retained.

Hall and Thurman both have been with the Patriots since before the start of organized team activities last spring. Toran signed to the practice squad Sept. 2.

Melifonwu, who appeared in two games for the Patriots in 2018, finished the season on the practice squad/injured reserve list.

Eighteen players from the Patriots’ final 53-man roster are set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 18, including quarterback Tom Brady, safety Devin McCourty, linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, guard Joe Thuney and special teamers Matthew Slater and Nate Ebner.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images