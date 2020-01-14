Sid the Kid is back.

Sidney Crosby will return to the ice Tuesday when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Minnesota Wild at PPG Paints Arena after a two-month absence from the game. Crosby underwent core surgery on Nov. 14, five days after aggravating it against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“It’s a slow process,” he said, per the Associated Press. “… Guys who have been injured, and we have a lot of them this year, know what that’s like, you’re just happy to get back.”

And, like for any passionate hockey player, it wasn’t easy for Crosby to stay away from the ice that long.

“I don’t think it’s ever easy to be patient when you’re watching,” Crosby said. “I mean, you want to play. But like I said, it’s been great to see [the results] and we’ve got to continue to do the same thing.”

Crosby, of course, isn’t the only Penguin bit by the injury bug this season. Stars like Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Jake Guentzel (just to name a few) have also struggled with injury this season, though Pittsburgh has managed to retain a 28-12-5 record through the first half of the season. And regaining Crosby will only bolster the Pens’ roster more.

