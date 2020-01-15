Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (8:05 p.m. ET):: Tuukka Rask has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday’s game, the team announced.

ORIGINAL STORY: Just over a minute into Tuesday’s game, Tuukka Rask left with an injury.

The Boston Bruins netminder was on the receiving end of a hit to the head from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom at Nationwide Arena.

Bemstrom was skating through Rask’s crease after getting pushed from behind by Brandon Carlo when his left fist caught the back of Rask’s head. The goalie then went to the ground and clearly was in pain before heading to the locker room,

(You can watch the play here)

Jaroslav Halak took over for Rask at 1:12 in the period.

