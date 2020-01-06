Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter has been crushing it lately as he recorded his third consecutive double-double this week following a dominant performance against the Chicago Bulls.

The Boston Celtics big man earned VA Hero of the Week honors thanks to his strong play as of late.

See more in the video above and learn about how VA Healthcare and serve those who served at: www.nesn.com/veteran

Thumbnail photo via Oct 23, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (11) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports