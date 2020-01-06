Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re entering Week 13 of the 2019-20 NBA season, and the Boston Celtics don’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

And Enes Kanter is making sure everyone knows it — especially Celtics haters.

Boston sits at No. 3 in ESPN’s Week 12 NBA Power Rankings, landing two spots above its Week 11 ranking. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

But third place is nothing to sneeze at, especially considering how tight the standings are in both the East and West. So naturally, Kanter used it to troll Boston’s doubters.

“Tough times for the @celtics haters ☘️😂,” he tweeted before the Celtics’ Monday night matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Seconded.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images