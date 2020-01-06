The Celtics will look to push their win streak to four Monday night in the nation’s capital.
Boston will square off with Washington Wizards in the second meeting of the season between the Eastern Conference foes. The C’s posted their largest point total of the season Nov. 13 in their 140-133 win over the Wiz.
The Celtics will be without Kemba Walker (illness) for the third straight game. Luckily for the visitors, the star point guard’s absence shouldn’t hinder them too much against the Wizards, who currently own the NBA’s fifth-worst record.
Here’s how to watch Celtics-Wizards online:
When: Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston
