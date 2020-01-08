Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

2019 was not the Patriots’ year, to say the least.

New England was particularly shorthanded on offense this season. On top of a failed experiment with Antonio Brown back in September, the Patriots lacked some serious firepower up front while coping with countless injuries. Once consistent players like Julian Edelman, James White and Rex Burkhead struggled to find their groove, and the team certainly missed Rob Gronkowski’s presence at tight end.

So, how do they fix their offensive problems? Ex-Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi believes he has the answer: “Find a Taysom Hill.”

“Following the (Sean) Payton/(Drew) Brees/(Taysom) Hill concept,” Bruschi tweeted Tuesday. “Gives a defense multiple looks to defend and saves wear and tear on an older QB body.”

Following the Payton/Brees/Hill concept. Gives a defense multiple looks to defend and saves wear and tear on an older QB body. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) January 7, 2020

Well, he’s got a point.

The Patriots currently lack someone that both catch and carry the ball, something Taysom Hill excels at. Hill’s consistent receiving and rush production gave the Saints’ offense a much-needed edge in 2019, though New Orleans suffered the same fate as New England in the wild-card round. And considering Tom Brady isn’t getting any younger, the 42-year-old could definitely use someone of Hill’s caliber (should he return to the team in 2020, that is).

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images