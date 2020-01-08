Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have made plenty of NFL history together with the New England Patriots that includes 17 AFC East titles, nine AFC championships and six Super Bowl rings.

But that relationship could be in danger of ending for the first time in 20 years.

Brady is set to become a free agent in March for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old said it’s “pretty unlikely” he’ll retire, but didn’t answer questions about where he’d play next.

And while the duo probably feels as if there is some unfinished business after New England’s Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, one former Pats QB believes there’s some “intrigue” if Belichick and Brady go different ways.

“I do think there’s some intrigue probably on both sides of that thing to see if they can do it without the other guy – for Tom, to see if he can win without Bill, and for Bill, to see if he can win without Tom,” Drew Bledsoe said Tuesday on “The Zach Gelb Show.” “I think there’s probably some intrigue on both sides of that thing to see where the credit really lies in that situation. I truly have no idea what’s going to happen. It’ll be interesting to watch.”

It’s no secret to see how one would do without the other in terms of success. Belichick is the only head coach Brady has worked under, while Belichick has had unparalleled success with Brady under center.

But, like any other Patriot fan, Bledsoe thinks it would be weird seeing Brady wear a different jersey.

“It’d be weird,” Bledsoe said. “I think it would be strange for everybody if that happened. But if he does decide he’s going to go someplace else, it has to be a very specific fit. They’ve got to have most of those pieces in place already. He’s not going to go to a rebuild. There’s only a couple of places I could even fathom him going to.”

“It’s been a great relationship with the two of them but I do think there is some intrigue probably on both sides of that thing to see if they can do it without the other guy.” -Former #Patriots QB @DrewBledsoe on The @ZachGelb Show talking about @TomBrady and Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/d33VA1oNmR — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) January 7, 2020

Sure, it would be watching Brady for a team that isn’t the Patriots. But no one knows what the future holds, and only time will tell where he ends up.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images