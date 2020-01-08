Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara has been more than happy to fight this season.

The Boston Bruins’ 42-year-old captain recorded his third fighting major of the season Tuesday night in Nashville against Predators forward Yakov Trenin.

With the Bruins up 4-1 shortly past the midway point of the third period, Trenin put a big hit on Charlie McAvoy behind the net. Chara clearly didn’t like the hit, proceeding to wrap up Trenin from behind before allowing him to square up. The two proceeded to scrap, with Chara landing a majority of the blows, though Trenin did well and landed a few punches of his own..

(You can watch the hit and fight here)

Both were handed five minute majors for fighting, while Chara was given an additional two-minute penalty for roughing.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images