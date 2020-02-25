Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS — Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco were being coy Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine when asked about soon-to-be-free-agent quarterback Tom Brady.

They technically aren’t allowed to talk about Brady, because that would be tampering. He’s still under contract with the New England Patriots until March 18. Teams can’t begin to talk to upcoming free agents until March 16.

“When it comes to all free agents right now, since they’re on other teams, I don’t think it would be real good for me to comment specifically about players that are out there,” Telesco said. “Obviously, we know he’s a good player, but I wouldn’t talk about any specific free agents that aren’t really free agents yet until March 18.”

Lynn did mention Brady in passing when he was asked if he prefers a mobile quarterback. The Chargers head coach said he likes winning quarterbacks.

“I believe that guy in New England won a lot, and he’s not very mobile,” Lynn said.

So, what of the rumors that the Chargers, who won’t re-sign veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, could pursue Brady?

“I don’t know,” Lynn said. “It’s just rumors, I guess. All options on the table for us, though.”

Telesco also sounded open to adding a guy like Brady. He certainly didn’t shoot down the idea.

“I’ve been asked the question I can’t tell you how many different ways and different times,” Telesco said. “The way I’ve kind of answered it is this: We’re early in the process, way too early to eliminate anything right now. We’re more in a wide-lens evaluation process to see what fits, what doesn’t fit. We’ll narrow things down later on, but we’ll see.”

Both Lynn and Telesco said the Chargers will be willing to tweak their offense for a new quarterback. They would likely need to if Brady came aboard.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images