When Joe Thornton wasn’t dealt before Monday’s NHL trade deadline, some interpreted the inactivity as an indication the 40-year-old refused to waive his no-trade clause. Some went so far as to criticize Thornton for being unwilling to chase a Stanley Cup in what might be his final season.

Well, those people were wrong.

Thornton on Tuesday made it perfectly clear he would’ve welcomed a move before the deadline. In fact, the San Jose Sharks center seemed downright miffed over the situation.

Check out this tweet from The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz:

So, why wasn’t Thornton traded?

Here’s some context from The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun:

Considering his age, Thornton’s chances of hoisting the Stanley Cup are running out. And that’s unfortunate, as “Jumbo Joe” deserves better than being remembered as perhaps the greatest player without a Stanley Cup.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images