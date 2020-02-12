Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This one may sting, Red Sox fans.

Mookie Betts and David Price officially were introduced as members of the Dodgers after Boston and Los Angeles made its blockbuster trade official Monday.

Both Betts and Price touched upon their time with the Red Sox and thanked the fans for their support.

Of course, with an introductory press conference comes the new members of the team trying on their jerseys for the first time. So here is your first look at Price and Betts in Dodger blue and white.

Betts will keep his No. 50 he donned in Boston and it appears Price will wear No. 33.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images