Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid has little choice but to strike back.

Real Madrid will visit Levante on Saturday at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in a La Liga (Spanish league) Round 25 game. Real Madrid can reclaim first place in the standings from FC Barcelona with a victory, while Levante can jump from 13th place to as high as 10th place with a win.

Six of Levante’s nine victories this season have taken place at its home stadium. However, Levante will welcome La Liga’s best road warriors into its midst, as Real Madrid has won more games (seven), points (25) and scored more goals (21) in away games than any other La Liga team in 2019-20 to date.

Here’s how to watch Levante versus Real Madrid:

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images