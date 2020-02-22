Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the XFL’s most exciting teams will be part of the first matchup in Week 3.

The Houston Roughnecks will be on the road this week as they visit the Tampa Bay Vipers. The Roughnecks have been powered by standout quarterback P.J. Walker, who has totaled eight touchdowns through the air, including three last week in the close win over the St. Louis Battlehawks to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Vipers have not had the same success, starting off the season 0-2 following a tough defeat to the Seattle Dragons in Week 2. They have used three quarterbacks already this season with no firm solution as of yet.

The Vipers will attempt to score their first touchdown of the season, while the Roughnecks hope to continue lighting up the scoreboard.

Here’s how to watch Roughnecks versus Vipers online:

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images