Mookie Betts is turning the page.

After spending nearly a decade in the Red Sox organization, Betts will begin the next chapter of his Major League Baseball career in the 2020 season with the Dodgers. Los Angeles officially acquired Betts, as well as David Price, in a blockbuster deal with Boston last week.

While Betts has offered brief remarks about the Red Sox since the trade went down, he expanded on his appreciation for the franchise, the city of Boston and the fans in a video shared to his social media channels Monday morning. He also pumped by Dodgers fans by delivering a message to LA.

“Nine years. Man, you were great to me, Boston,” Betts said. “The way you welcomed me in like family, the bonds that will last a lifetime and the banner that will hang forever. My family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Over the years, I’ve realized we’re all part of something bigger than one person or one city. Though the jersey will change, the mindset will not. From one title town to another, Los Angeles, it’s showtime.”

Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years. Los Angeles, it’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/A6W5PAdqU3 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 17, 2020

If seeing Betts in a Dodgers uniform didn’t much help reality stink in for Red Sox Nation, this video surely did the trick.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images