The Patriots reportedly are willing to break the bank for Tom Brady, but they might not need to.

New England is comfortable paying at least $30 million per year to retain Brady, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. However, Brady reportedly isn’t asking for that much money, and is more concerned with the weapons around him.

Check out this tweet from NFL Media’s Michael Giardi:

Just talked to someone I trust. He doesn't believe that Brady is demanding 30 million or more a year. The weapons add is a priority however #Patriots https://t.co/MHhDbFQpEr — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 2, 2020

And you thought the Patriots wouldn’t dominate headlines on Super Bowl Sunday.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders both are expected to pursue Brady, should he hit the open market. Brand is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

