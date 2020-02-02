Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A year ago, if you said Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski would be in Miami a day before Super Bowl LIV, few would’ve argued you. Furthermore, technically speaking, you would’ve been right — the two New England Patriots legends were together in South Beach on Saturday.

However, nobody could’ve predicted it would be a beach party, let alone one put on by the Gronkowski crew.

Alas, Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, did attend Gronk Beach Party Miami on Saturday. The unexpected hangout provided some great photos, as well as some great Twitter reaction.

Afterward, Gronkowski asked Holliday to deliver a message to Belichick.

Clearly, these two don’t hate each other nearly as much as many believe.

As for whether Belichick used the party as an opportunity to woo Gronkowski into returning to the NFL, we don’t have nearly enough energy to go down that rabbit hole.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images